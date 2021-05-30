NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town council is sending on to the state its backing for the school committee's effort to win funding repairs or replacements at three of the district’s buildings.
The so-called “statement of interest” is a first step in having the school building assistance authority give a favorable look at providing state money for work at Community and Amvet elementary schools as well as the high school.
Superintendent of schools Scott Holcomb, speaking remotely to the council at its hybrid meeting last Monday night, urged the favorable vote. He said it was time for the town to start considering improvements to its local facilities in light of their age and the competition for students from charter and parochial schools.
If those students leave the system after eighth grade, Holcomb noted, state funding goes with them, and some of the competing schools have newer facilities or more attractive curriculums. North Attleboro High, he noted, is considered “overcrowded” by the state under current guidelines.
Holcomb emphasized that the “statement of interest” does not obligate the town financially, even if state authorities offer matching school building assistance funds. Councilors supported the measures unanimously.
In other action, councilors unanimously approved the appointment of Nancy Durfee as the town planner. She currently holds the same position in the town of Somerset. She will replace Jennifer Carloni who was appointed to the position in November. She resigned -- with the blessing of councilors -- after being offered the job of city planner in her hometown of New Bedford.
Dan Donovan, a long-time volunteer on town boards, was named to the vacancy on the board of public works. His term will last until the next town election in April of 2022.
