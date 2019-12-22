NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Town council has directed acting Town Manager Michael Gallagher to come up with a plan to reorganize large segments of town government.
If he accomplishes the task and stays in his job until June 30 of next year, he will get a $20,000 bonus on top of his $185,000 salary.
The council gave Gallagher the directive in his recently agreed to contract, which began retroactively July 1 and runs to June 30, 2020.
Gallagher, the former town administrator, is serving as acting town manager until the council hires a permanent one.
His contract grants him the $20,000 in exchange for coming up with plans for moving the solid waste department and field maintenance operations from park and recreation to the public works department.
Gallagher is also being asked to reorganize the assessors office.
Council President Keith Lapointe said the changes are intended to make town government more efficient.
"We have directed him to submit a measure because they are two efficiency proposals that have been debated ad nauseum for years and we want to vote up or down once and for all," he said.
Lapointe said the $20,000 is really for staying until the end of the contract, but is also an incentive to act on changes that will save the town money through efficiency, he said.
He said Gallagher is committed to discussing the changes with public works and park and recreation.
Gallagher could not be reached for comment.
Michele Bernier, director of solid waste, said she cannot see how combining her department with public works will save money as there is no overlap between the two.
She said if her department cannot stand on its own and report directly to the town manager, as many other departments do, it should be combined with the health department. There are common areas of responsibility with the two departments, such as sanitation, she said.
Park and recreation director Steven Carvalho could not be reached for comment.
