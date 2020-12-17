NORTH ATTLEBORO — Members of the town council got their first official look at an ambitious plan to reorganize public services and, for the most part, said they liked what they saw.
Town Manager Michael Borg delivered an overview of his long-awaited plan to combine and streamline some offices at Monday’s virtual council meeting.
The plan, which had its genesis with Borg’s hiring 18 months ago as the first town manager under the new charter, is aimed at making services “more effective, efficient and accountable,” Borg told the council, as well as creating a town workforce that is “supported for success.”
Among the realignments and reorganizations Borg is proposing is the shifting of the management of the town’s public beaches from the conservation commission to the parks and recreation department, and moving Lenore’s Pantry, the town’s public food bank, from the lower level of town hall to the former Allen Avenue School in cooperation with the Hockomock YMCA, and reorganizing the assessors office so property assessments could be performed in-house.
Other moves would have a single zoning and conservation clerk handle applications to those departments, and a switch to centralize procurement and facilities management.
The manager also envisions organizing the offices with similar functions under similar departments. Solid waste, currently its own department, would be placed under the town’s department of public works, as is common across the state, Borg noted.
The plan would also establish an office of community development that would streamline the permitting process for business.
Borg noted that many town departments and offices already work together without having an organized structure to support them.
The idea behind the reorganization is to let them “be better than they are today. And they are very good today.”
Councilors, for the most part, were enthusiastic about Borg’s proposals, which now will go before individual council subcommittees and which will require bylaw changes to go into effect.
Councilor Darius Gregory’s reaction was typical. “I got goosebumps” listening to the proposal. “I’m excited about it. You have my unwavering support.”
Justin Paré, the council vice president and head of the finance committee, sounded one note of caution that the proposals were “top heavy” and created an additional layer of management. “Can we afford it?”
Borg said he believed the costs of many of the changes would be “zero-sum,” and any added position would be covered by greater efficiency.
Borg said he hoped the council would be able to incorporate the changes by the budget cycle next year, a schedule Paré called “an ambitious timeline.”
Councilors will take up the proposals again at their Jan. 11 meeting.
The manager’s proposal is available online at nattleboro.com/town-council.
