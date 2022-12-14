NORTH ATTLEBORO — “Helen” may be getting a makeover.
Town council members got their first look Monday night at an updated — and possibly more historically accurate — version of the town seal, the official municipal logo that appears on all town documents.
“We are not trying to reinvent the wheel,” said Councilor Andrea Slobogan, who was part of the group that worked on the revised design.
But she added the image needed updating.
“We want to put our best foot forward” in representing the town’s brand, Slobogan said.
The council took no vote on the design.
As shown at the meeting, the proposed revisions keep all the elements of the current seal. Only a black-and-white version was shown, but it featured a clearer depiction of the various elements of the image, including the female figure at the center of the seal.
“Miss North Attleboro,” as Slobogan called her, has no official name, although former councilor JoAnn Cathcart — who held various positions in town hall — told the council earlier this year that town workers “just called her Helen.”
Other symbolic elements on the seal remain — a factory building, gear wheel and anvil represent industry while a plow and cornucopia stand for agriculture.
Slobogan pointed out that, with the redesign, it’s now clearer that there are fruits and vegetables — “and not tennis balls” — pouring out of the horn of plenty at the female figure’s feet.
Town Manager Michael Borg suggested at a council meeting in April that an updating of the seal, which appears on town letterheads, legal documents as well as on the sides of municipal vehicles, might be in order.
Slobogan said she and other councilors worked with a designer and the updated proposal is closer to the original seal found in the town’s archives.
The one most commonly used today, she said, is the result of constant attempts at copying it. She compared it to the childhood game of “telephone,” where each new version of a story is slightly changed.
Council President Justin Pare said the new version “was not some radical departure.”
He said he hoped the public would weigh in on the new version and the council could vote on a change “at some point in the future.”
