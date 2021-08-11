NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town has been “ahead of the curve” in testing its water for a class of chemicals recently flagged by environmental officials, the head of the department of public works says.
Mark Hollowell, director of the department, briefed town councilors Monday night on the efforts the town has made since the presence of the chemicals — known as PFAS — was first detected in one of the department’s wells nearly a year ago. That well was shut down at once, but when testing this spring showed more of the chemical the department could not shut down a second well.
The state Department of Environmental Protection established maximum levels for chemicals last October at 20 parts per trillion (ppt), Hollowell said, well below the federal standard of 70 ppt.
“The Massachusetts DEP is being very progressive, he said. “More than the EPA, more than the rest of the country.”
PFAS are manmade chemicals used in a variety of industrial and consumer goods, including rain gear, certain pesticides, carpeting and even makeup In the United States, Hollowell said, regulators began phasing them out 20 years ago. However, they still may be found in products imported from overseas.
The health effects of PFAS are not clear, although they are suspected of affecting fetal development and possibly increasing the risk of some cancers. Pregnant women, infants and people with compromised immune systems are advised to avoid drinking water with elevated levels.
A notice was placed on the DPW website and letters were sent to water system customers in late July.
Hollowell emphasized to the councilors that the situation was not an emergency, there was no health threat to the general public and North Attleboro is not the only community with elevated levels of the chemicals found in testing.
In fact some 60 communities are in situations similar to North Attleboro’s, including Attleboro, Foxboro and Mansfield. More will join that list, he said, once they complete the required quarterly testing.
The DEP understands this, “but they want us all marching in the same direction” to solve the problem, Hollowell said. The town is not facing any penalties or fines, he told the councilors.
North Attleboro is already in the process of designing filter systems that will eliminate the chemicals from the town water. The town received a grant of $200,000 for design work and hopes to get more aid to cover part of the cost of the $4 million upgrade, Hollowell said. Work on one affected well is set to begin. Work on a second could be finished in April of 2022.
Meanwhile, the department is building a facility to provide filtered water, at no charge, for vulnerable populations at its 49 Whiting St. headquarters. People who choose to buy bottled water should save their receipts for an abatement program for their water bill.
Hollowell urged residents to check the links on the department’s website for more information or call his office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.