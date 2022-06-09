NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors have given final approval to the first municipal budget to crack the $100 million mark.
The approval came Monday with minimal debate, however the council has made the new spending plan its main focus for the last several months. Several sessions by the council’s finance subcommittee going over budget proposals by various town departments were followed by a formal public hearing last month.
There were no questions or comment from the public at the May 9 hearing session.
The final vote was unanimous on the $102.1 million operating budget, which goes into effect in July.
Finance committee Chairwoman JoAnn Cathcart noted the new plan was “a level services budget.” She said that it will “provide all existing services while meeting our contractual obligations.”
Town Manager Michael Borg told councilors that future borrowing for large-scale projects will be more expensive. Thanks to a AA+ credit rating, North Attleboro had been able to borrow for capital improvements at a rate of 1.5%.
“Those days are gone,” Borg said, while noting the town “has some big projects coming in the future.”
In one high-profile instance, the long-planned work on the track and bleachers at the high school will likely be more expensive than anticipated. Bids for the project have come in higher than the $1.8 million set aside for the work, but, Borg said, he was eyeing alternate sources of money.
Borg also said the town would be putting its solid waste collection contract, currently held by Waste Management, out to bid next year and hoped to get more favorable rates.
Town budget documents are available on the town’s website.
Borg has told councilors that the fiscal 2023 budget, which is 3% above the current spending plan, is “conservative.”
At $50.1 million, a 4.1% increase, the school department’s operating budget, along with student meals, bus transportation and crossing guard salaries, represents nearly half of the total town spending plan for next year.