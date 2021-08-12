NORTH ATTLEBORO — Government meetings tend to be rather formal affairs.
Centuries of tradition and official rules of procedure guide who can speak and when, and about what and whom.
The idea is to ensure order. In fact, many boards and committees adopt the venerable “Roberts Rules of Order” as their guide to running meetings.
That’s what the town council did Monday night at its regular biweekly meeting. And then, a few minutes later, set that guide aside for a freewheeling, hour-log brainstorming session that covered everything from town government priorities to housing policy.
The session was the brainchild of council President Justin Pare, who recently took over leadership of the body.
“I thought the session went incredibly well,” Pare said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “It seemed like every councilor was very engaged and I really appreciated that.”
Pare had said in June, at the swearing in of the current council for its two-year term, that he wanted to hold a session where the usual rules would be suspended and try using a technique from the business world.
After the meeting, Pare wrote, several councilors told him how much they enjoyed the session and the open, free form approach, “which I hope will be a hallmark of the next two years.”
Under formal rules, he said, it can take weeks to get an item on the agenda for discussion. In this format, however,”there are no bad ideas.”
During the session, several councilors noted the town needed the input of residents. Council vice president John Simmons pointed out that formerly engaged members of the community, like the members of the representative town meeting under North Attleboro’s old form of government, now were largely silent.
“We lost a lot of good voices,” he said, and spoke of the need to bring those citizens “back into the fold.”
Councilor Andrea Slobogan emphasized the need for communication on the town’s website, while Andrew Shanahan suggested the town look at the idea of a diversity committee and centralize parking to help businesses downtown.
Darius Gregory said the town needed a housing plan, which could be helped along by the new town planner and the regional planning agency SRPEDD.
Several councilors noted the town will soon need to look at replacing the century-old building that currently houses the headquarters of the fire department. And the fate of the former Allen Avenue School was also a priority.
“With this meeting, I hope we just accelerated getting a number of efforts started,” Pare wrote. “What we all do next is going to be the really important part, and I think by getting these targets set early, we can all hold each other accountable as more of a team and be a really productive council.”
