NORTH ATTLEBORO — The historic Codding Farm on High Street may be history itself soon.
Town council members Monday night largely favored demolishing the remaining structure on the site — a farmhouse with origins in the 1800s — and devoting more space to recreation following a presentation by Town Manager Michael Borg.
Justin Pare, town council president, said, “It’s time to move on. Let’s do something good.”
It would be the final act in the town’s sometimes contentious efforts over the past 20 years to save the property. The town purchased the 58-acre farm from the LeStage family, prominent in the jewelry industry for many years, for $2.1 million in 2001, with the farmhouse and barn seen as having historical and cultural significance that merited preservation.
In 2009, local and state officials worked to place the barn and farmhouse on the National Register of Historic Places. In 2013, community gardens were added and in 2016, after nearly a decade of planning and sorting out funding, two soccer fields were built.
However, over the years the historical commission struggled to receive backing from the former board of selectmen, which had stewardship over the property, to preserve the buildings. Repairs were left in limbo for years.
The barn was razed in 2018 after years of vandalism and, finally, damage from winter storms. The town’s building inspector had declared it a hazard and selectmen at the time said they could not justify spending $100,000 to rebuild something that was beyond saving.
Recently, members of the town council — which replaced the board of selectmen in 2019 — have expressed concern about the state of the remaining farmhouse, which Councilor JoAnn Cathcart called “dire” earlier this month.
Monday night, Borg outlined some possible options for the site. They included restoring the building so it could be used by the town for office or archive space; demolishing the structure and selling some of the remaining land for house lots; leasing part of the property to a private party while keeping the rest for public use; and, finally, razing the building and devoting all the space to recreation. Borg noted more land off the High Street site is being cleared for additional fields under a long-range capital improvement plan.
Resident Miles Miller spoke for the community gardens group, urging councilors to adopt a plan that would preserve the nearly 40 plots where citizens can grow their own food and flowers.
While Pare emphasized that Monday’s session was only informational, Borg’s last option seemed to be the favorite among councilors, with Cathcart repeating that she “doesn’t want to put a dime” toward refurbishing the remaining structure. She said the town should take advantage of grants available for walking trails and other uses of the land.
“People keep coming to North Attleboro because it’s a fabulous town to live in and raise children in,” Cathcart said. “Let’s put the community first, let’s put children first.”
Borg will come back to the council with a plan in the next few months.