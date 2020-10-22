NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council is moving its meeting site for Monday.
But they will still be meeting in hybrid form — partly in person and partly online — and the public will only be able to see them by computer or on cable TV.
Town officials said earlier this month that, because of early voting, the council would be moving from a downstairs conference room in town hall, where it has met for its last few sessions.
Instead, the council will be meeting in the Emergency Operations Center at the North Attleboro Police Facility on South Washington Street.
The meeting will be broadcast by North TV and a video of it will be available later in the week on the cable channel’s website.
“Due to COVID-19 and Governor Baker’s order limiting the number of people at indoor gatherings, members of the public will not be allowed to participate in person. Instead, members of the public who wish to participate in this meeting must join through GoToMeeting,” according to a posting on the town council page on the town’s website.
The site also describes how to sign up to view and participate in the meeting online.
The council had been meeting online since the state’s emergency shutdown in March but began meeting in person — at least partly — in mid-September. Some councilors and other officials have chosen to continue to participate online, however.
Monday’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m., will include a vote to confirm William McGrady as a building commissioner, a discussion of the town’s open space plan, and a discussion of free cash and next year’s town budget.
The full agenda is posted on the town’s website.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 9.
