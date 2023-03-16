NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council members have voted unanimously to tap into the capital improvement stabilization fund for $125,000 for a fire station feasibility study.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council members have voted unanimously to tap into the capital improvement stabilization fund for $125,000 for a fire station feasibility study.
The 7-0 vote came Monday night.
The request was forwarded last month by the council to the finance committee, which met with Fire Chief Chris Coleman and also supported the expenditure.
“This will look at the whole department, staffing and response times,” said council Vice President John Simmons, who sits on the finance committee. “It goes more than just that building.”
However, “what’s wrong with the current headquarters and the costs to maintain it” will be investigated, he said.
Potential locations for a new station will naturally be a focus.
Conceptual drawings for a new station are also expected, though architectural renderings will require a few million dollars down the road.
A rough estimate of $30 million has been mentioned for a new station, and the design of buildings usually runs about 10% of construction costs.
The feasibility study would determine more precise estimated costs.
“This is the first step in longer and more expensive” steps, Simmons said of the study, adding of a new station, “it’s long overdue.”
To keep the two-story, three-bay station on Elm Street operational, the town has been required to do a “substantial amount” of work, Town Manager Michael Borg has said. The station building opened in 1930.
Upon questioning from the council, Borg said the study should have a shelf life of about five years, though cost estimates would have to be updated.
“We will have a good checklist” of what needs to be done, Borg said.
The capital stabilization fund has $475,000 remaining. Previously, $1 million was allocated to plan a new high school.
That study is estimated to cost about $2 million, half of which is being covered by surplus funds.
Charnita McClain has been appointed to the town’s cultural council.
Borg made the appointment which was confirmed this week by the town council.
McClain, a new resident, will “make a huge impact,” Borg said.
She previously had been active in the Boston area.
