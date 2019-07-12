NORTH ATTLEBORO — The new town council has solved one of its first divisive issues with a compromise — at least for now.
In only its second meeting in history Thursday, the council was split between members who wanted to bring in a professional search firm to help hire North Attleboro’s first town manager, and those who wanted to do the screening internally.
The town manager post was created by a charter adopted by voters last April. He or she will have far more authority than the previous position of administrator, with power to hire and fire most town employees and basically run town government.
The compromise was to have a subcommittee come up with a hybrid approach where the firm would winnow down the applicants, but with heavy involvement by councilors and perhaps citizens.
The details still need to be sorted out, however.
The debate was foreshadowed by comments by resident Dan Knight of Lake Avenue during the public comment portion of the council meeting.
He said when residents voted for a town charter they expected the council to use a search firm to attract the best candidates and help select someone for the job.
Knight said he wants a search firm and “I think the public would appreciate that as well.”
Councilors Adam Scanlon and Justin Pare made similar comments.
Scanlon said residents are expecting a professional search and their perception might be there could be bias if town officials did the search.
Scanlon also said the council, another new creation under the charter, will be too busy forming new subcommittees and laying the groundwork for the new town government to do a full search on its own.
Pare agreed there was an expectation of an independent search.
He also said the council would be the search firm’s client and be able to dictate how it wanted the search done.
Important decision
But other councilors said hiring the town manager is the most important decision they would make, so they and the town human resources office should do the search.
“We all ran on this being the most important job. We have to have ownership of the search,” Councilor John Simmons said.
A good candidate could be “whittled out” by the search firm without council involvement and he “wants the council involved in every step.”
Councilor Jo Ann Cathcart said the town human resources office is capable of helping with the search and she “takes issue” with the claim there might be a bias.
Doing the search internally would also save $15,000 to $20,000, she said.
Acting Town Manager Michael Gallagher, formerly the town administrator, cautioned the council about the legal aspect of a search by town officials.
If a majority of the council or a search committee is involved, all the interviews will have to be public. That might discourage some candidates from applying, he said.
Several of the councilors said they either favored or could accept a combined approach and voted almost unanimously to pursue that option. Only Cathcart voted no.
Before the meeting both Gallagher and former administrator Mark Fisher, who was chairman of the committee that wrote the charter, declined to comment on whether they would apply for the long-term town manager’s job.
Council Chairman Keith Lapointe revealed during the meeting that Gallagher’s contract as acting manager expires Dec. 31.
If the contract is not going to be renewed, Gallagher must be given notice by Aug. 31. If he is let go early, he would get five months pay.
One option Lapointe outlined, but the council did not extensively discuss, was extending Gallagher’s contract so the hiring of a new town manager would not come during budget season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.