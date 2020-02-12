NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council has approved acting Town Manager Michael Gallagher’s proposal to transfer $1.2 million from free cash into the stabilization fund, but some councilors say they’re not too happy about it.
Councilors criticized Gallagher for coming up with a proposal that was similar to one they rejected in November.
They said they were expecting a compromise that would put some money in stabilization but also leave some for projects and purchases the town needs.
“I’m really disappointed we weren’t provided a plan for a different use of the money,” Council Vice President Justin Pare said Wednesday.
“We voted 7-2 against a nearly identical proposal two months ago, asking for a plan to make some strategical investments in the town while putting a responsible amount into stabilization,” said Pare, who is chairman of the finance subcommittee.
Gallagher could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but at a council meeting Monday he said his proposal would achieve the town’s stated goal of bringing the stabilization fund up to 5 percent of the budget.
North Attleboro is one of only 28 communities in Massachusetts that has less than 5 percent in their stabilization funds, he said.
Gallagher said the transfer from free cash to stabilization would still leave free cash at $402,000 in case of emergencies.
The town’s healthy free cash position gives it a rare opportunity to finally fund the 5 percent threshold in stabilization, he said.
Gallagher told the council he was taking a conservative approach.
“I didn’t do this lightly. My concern is for the long term,” he said.
But Councilor Darius Gregory said it was “disheartening” to spend time on a plan the council already voted down.
He said he wanted some free cash used for economic development and other needs.
However, Gregory said he felt he had to switch his no vote from November to yes now because the town doesn’t have a plan for how to use the free cash.
Councilor Adam Scanlon also voiced disappointment, saying the town has many needs that have gone unmet for years.
But Councilor Michael Lennox defended the idea.
He said if the town doesn’t put the extra free cash into stabilization it will “find a way to spend it.”
If there was an urgent need, the council could always dip into stabilization money, he said.
The measure passed 4-3 with two councilors absent.
