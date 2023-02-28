NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town is taking an initial step toward getting a new fire station/headquarters.
Town council members Monday night voted to send to the finance subcommittee a request for $125,000 for a feasibility study for a new station.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town is taking an initial step toward getting a new fire station/headquarters.
Town council members Monday night voted to send to the finance subcommittee a request for $125,000 for a feasibility study for a new station.
If the subcommittee supports the expenditure, the council would take a final vote on the request.
"This is the first step to determine what the requirements are and the cost" and potential impacts for a new fire station, Town Manager Michael Borg said.
Beyond the study, an estimated $3 million would be needed to design a new station, projected to cost around $30 million. Architectural fees typically account for 10% of construction costs.
Until the feasibility study is done, the costs are only rough estimates, Borg noted.
A new fire station is long overdue, the town manager said.
"Our current fire station headquarters located downtown is in need of replacement," he said, noting the building is about a century old. "We need to begin the process to examine the procedures required."
The study would look at location, staffing needs and response times, among other areas, to "bring our fire department up to the 21st century," Borg said.
To keep the two-story, three-bay station on Elm Street operational, the town has been required to do a "substantial amount" of work, he said. New windows were installed a few years back in the building that opened in 1930.
Councilor Mark Gould at the last council meeting expressed disappointment that money for planning a new fire station was not included in the proposed budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 until Borg pointed out the study was slated to go forward.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman supports holding off on the design step for now, Borg said.
The study money would come from the capital improvement stabilization fund and a two-thirds affirmative vote is required from the town council.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.