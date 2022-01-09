NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town council, town manager and school committee will hold a rare joint meeting Monday.
The meeting, set for 7 p.m. in the middle school cafetorium, will have as its main agenda item Town Manager Michael Borg’s annual budget briefing on the financial condition of the town and his long-range fiscal forecast.
Monday’s meeting will be held in a hybrid format. The meeting will be in person and residents may attend to comment or comment via GoToMeeting. Instructions on how to participate virtually are on the town website, www.nattleboro.com.
The town is currently running on a $98.6 million operating budget approved by the town council in June.
The school committee has said that it plans to use its $43 million operating budget as a base. But that even a “level services budget,” designed to deliver the same services as this year, will require an increase in funding in the area of 3% to 5%, due to salary increases, inflation and other factors, Superintendent John Antonucci has said.
Monday’s meeting marks the public start of the annual budget process with a public hearing in the spring and a final vote before the new fiscal year begins in July.
