NORTH ATTLEBORO -- What kind of cultural activities would you like to see in town?
The North Attleboro Cultural Council would like to know.
The five-member volunteer council helps fund a variety of arts events -- including the popular Concerts on the Common summer music series -- through a variety of state grants and private contributions. It’s inviting the public to fill out its annual survey to measure funding priorities.
“Every year the North Attleboro Cultural Council provides grants to artists, musicians, writers, art teachers, theaters, schools, and more for projects that enrich North Attleboro,” the council says on its link to the online survey.
“Your answers to this survey will directly impact how we allocate our grant funds for arts and cultural projects in North Attleboro in 2022,” the council says in the introduction to the poll.
There is a link to the survey on the town’s website, www.nattleboro.com or go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PVKR555.
The 10-question survey asks what cultural activities participants have taken part in over the past two years, what kind of programs (art, literature, children's) they’d like to see in the future and what might prevent them from participating or attending an event, including lack of information, lack of interest or cost.
The survey also does a bit of self-promotion for the council, highlighting the fact that individuals, schools and community groups can apply for grants.
There’s also an opportunity to sign up for a prize.
The deadline to answer survey questions is Aug. 31.
The council granted $14,400 in 2021, according to Kathleen Murray, secretary for the council. It had been allotted $16,000 but applications were low, likely because of the pandemic, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.