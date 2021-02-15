NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors have gotten their first look at next year’s spending plans.
And while the figures — which represent the requests of various town departments — don’t represent a balanced budget, the town manager promises they will by the time a final document comes before them in April.
Officially, the preliminary budget requests for fiscal year 2022, which kicks off in July, total just over $99.5 million.
Town Manager Michael Borg told councilors at their regular virtual meeting last week that, compared to estimated town revenues of $98.3 million, it’s a difference of $1.2 million. The town’s current operating budget is just under $95.7 million.
“The numbers are going to change in this document,” Borg said. “Some of the information we just don’t know yet.”
The town charter requires the town manager to present a preliminary budget to the council in February.
“The asks exceed he expectations,” Borg told the council. “When you see the budget in April, it will be balanced (as required under state law).”
Borg noted the budget preparations had been conservative in estimating new growth and state aid is expected to show only a nominal increase.
Even so, Borg said, the town is lifting the hiring freeze imposed last year and will be adding personnel to the fire department.
The school department submitted a budget request of $46.7 million for next year, an increase of 8.5 percent, Borg said.
He said he’s been in talks with Superintendent Scott Holcomb and the district’s business manager on a final figure.
“There is going to be a lot of discussion,” Borg told the council.
There was little discussion following the lengthy presentation, although council President Keith Lapointe praised the level of detail Borg went into.
