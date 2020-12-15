NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’s not quite an early Christmas gift, but for town officials it’s better than a lump of coal.
At a brief public hearing conducted virtually last week, town councilors allocated an upgrade in local aid for the town — $2.6 million more than officials had anticipated when they approved this year’s $93 million spending plan — contained in the long-delayed but recently passed $45.5 billion state budget.
No individual town department will get a windfall, councilors decided. Instead, they will follow the recommendations of the the finance committee that puts $2.2 million into the town’s stabilization fund — designed to address future and capital expenses — and the remainder, just over $400,000, into the town’s overlay account — intended to cover tax abatements or unpaid property taxes.
Town Manager Michael Borg said the overlay fund addition was prudent since there’s a possibility that the valuation of the town’s largest property tax payer — Emerald Square — could be affected by the anticipated sale of the Route 1 mall in the coming year. The property was placed into receivership this year. The owners — including Simon Properties — cited the coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons they could not meet mortgage payments on the 30-year-old property. Borg said the town was working closely with the court-appointed manager at the mall.
“It positions the town to weather any financial upheaval,” he said.
Justin Paré, council vice president and head of the finance committee, noted the addition to the stabilization fund puts the town above the recommended 5 percent of the total budget for such an account. “We are in a good position to make some strategic decisions for the town,” he said.
The stabilization monies can be made available for any town expenses by a two-thirds vote of the council.
Council President Keith Lapointe called the recommendation “a solid, conservative proposal.”
The finance committee proposal was approved by a vote of 9-0.
