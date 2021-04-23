NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town council will vote on confirming a new town clerk when it holds a hybrid meeting Monday at town hall.
The meeting will be broadcast on North TV beginning at 7 p.m., but due to state rules on large gatherings, the public will not be allowed to attend in person.
Councilors are scheduled to vote on the confirmation of Town Manager Michael Borg’s appointment of Patricia McNeilly as clerk. She would replace Kevin Poirier, who stepped down from the post at the end of his second three-year term earlier this month.
The clerk’s office switched from an elected post to an appointed one with the town’s adoption of a new charter two years ago.
McNeilly, who was recommended for the job by Poirier, has served in the clerk’s office for more than three decades.
Councilors will also vote on funding for a contract with the local firefighters union, which includes at 2% raise, and for the replacement of a police cruiser.
Instructions on how to participate in the meeting online are available on the town council page at the town’s website, nattleboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.