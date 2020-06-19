NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council will discuss funding for a contract with the police patrolman’s union at its meeting Monday.
The virtual meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be cablecast live on North Attleboro Community Television.
Councilors OK’d the new three-year deal in April. Officials said they hoped it would make it more likely that officers will stay with the department.
The contract provides for a 2 percent salary hike this year and 2.5 percent salary hikes for the next two years. The 35 patrolmen covered by the agreement have been working without a contract since July.
The council will also hold a discussion on the performance review for Town Manager Michael Borg.
