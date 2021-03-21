NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council will discuss the possibility of mail-in ballots and early voting in the upcoming town election at its meeting Monday night.
The council had planned a discussion of voting procedures in the April 8 town election at its last regular meeting, but postponed taking up the issue since the state had not issued any guidelines on extending mail-in voting, which was to expire by the end of March.
On March 16, however, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill to extend mail-in voting and early voting options for municipal elections held through the end of June.
The council will now take up that option as part of “new business” discussions when the meeting convenes at 6 p.m.
The councilors will again convene in the lower level conference room at town hall, although some participants may still be attending remotely. Under the state’s rule for large gatherings, the public will still not be allowed to attend in person but can take part online. Instructions are available on the town council page on the town website, nattleboro.com.
The meeting will also be broadcast live on North TV cable access and rebroadcast throughout the week.
Also on the agenda are a discussion of possible revisions to town bylaws and appointments to various town boards and committees.
Councilors also plan a formal “thank you” to Town Clerk Kevin Poirier, who has announced his retirement this year after serving for two three-year terms.
Poirier was also a member of the school committee, the town election commission and served for over two decades as a state representative.
