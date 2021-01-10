NORTH ATTLEBORO — Officials will offer a formal “thank you” to veteran lawmaker Elizabeth “Betty” Poirier when the town council meets Monday night.
Poirier, R-North Attleboro, served as state representative for the 14th Bristol House District for 20 years before announcing her plans not to seek a new term in March. She had succeeded her husband Kevin in the post.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, a former member of the council, officially took over her seat earlier this month after winning November’s election. Scanlon recently offered his own words of praise for Poirier when he announced his swearing in on Beacon Hill.
Poirier was known and admired for her multiple charitable efforts, including support for Lenore’s Pantry, the town’s food bank.
Also on the agenda for the virtual meeting will be a discussion of the presence of a chemical that has been flagged by environmental authorities in three of the nine wells that supply the town’s drinking water. The chemicals, known as PFAs, were found in trace amounts during tests in November and December. Two of the wells were taken off line and officials have said there is no immediate danger to public health or a shortage of water.
The health impacts of PFAs — used in firefighting foam and some pesticides — are not clear, but the chemicals have been found in water sources around the country and both the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Protection have set limits on their presence in water supplies.
The test results were announced last week during a budget discussion at a council meeting.
The council is also scheduled to continue discussion of reorganization of town departments and services proposed by Town Manager Michael Borg.
Borg has suggested consolidating certain functions and streamlining others as part of a long-range plan to make town government more efficient, an effort councilors have largely welcomed.
Also on the agenda are confirmation of appointments to town boards and a discussion on town-owned properties.
The meeting is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. and instructions on how to participate are available on the town website, nattleboro.com. The meeting will also be rebroadcast on the local cable channel, North TV.
