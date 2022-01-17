NORTH ATTLEBORO — A request for funds to overhaul the town’s website will come before the town council at Tuesday night’s meeting.
What Town Manager Michael Borg called complete overhaul of the site, www.nattleboro.com, will take about six months, Borg told a joint meeting of the council and school committee last week.
Borg had earlier said he had hoped to have a new version of the site up and running by the new year.
However, he told officials last week, that an upgrade would require a completely new site. “We will have to strip it to the studs and redo it.”
Tuesday’s meeting agenda includes a request for a transfer of $60,000 from the town’s free cash account for a website overhaul.
Borg told officials last week that result will be a site that “is engaging and transparent” and help to market the town.
The website includes listings of town departments, meeting agendas and minutes along with other municipal documents and forms.
Some officials have complained the current site is difficult to navigate.
There are also transfer requests from Borg for other projects he outlined in last weeks address on the town’s financial condition.
Included are requests for funding for the board of assessors to produce a list of improved taxable real estate in town and another for the planning department.
The council, which usually meets every other Monday is moving its meeting to Tuesday this week due to Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.