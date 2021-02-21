NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Reorganizing town government will be up for discussion again when the town council holds its next virtual meeting Monday night.
Discussions of the reorganization of the solid waste department as part of the public works department and the creation of a chief assessor’s post in that office are on the agenda for the online session which gets underway at 7 p.m.
Town Manager Michael Borg has launched a reorganization effort designed to make local government more efficient, the first aspects of which were presented to councilors in December.
(An outline of the plans can be found on the town council page at the town website, nattleboro.com.)
Placing solid waste operations -- including trash collection and the recycling center -- under the DPW would require a change in town bylaws.
The town is already moving forward with some other aspects of reorganization, Borg noted at a meeting last month. The town beaches — along with lifeguards and parking attendants — are now under the Parks and Recreation Department. They had been run by the Conservation Commission.
Realigning the assessors office, with a chief assessor reporting to Borg, is also up for discussion Monday.
Also on the agenda will be discussion of a fair housing bylaw for the town.
The council is also scheduled to discuss the adoption of rules for public participation in meetings.
The meeting will be broadcast on North TV cable channel and instructions on how to participate in the meeting are available on the town website.
