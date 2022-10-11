NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors are scheduled to take up several items postponed from their last regular meeting when they convene Wednesday night, including a report on a plan to boost new businesses in town.
The regular council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at town hall; it was postponed from its regular night due to the Monday holiday.
On the agenda is the council’s economic development subcommittee report on the “new business initiative,” which would use $100,000 in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to set up what Town Manager Michael Borg has called a “business incubator and accelerator.”
An appointed board could award up to $25,000 to approved businesses to help with start-up expenses for enterprises that would locate in town.
The subcommittee will also report on a zoning bylaw amendment proposed by the planning board that would prohibit new self-storage facilities and mobile home parks in town.
Borg is seeking a transfer of $3.39 million from the town’s free cash account to complete a dozen capital improvement projects, including $225,000 for improvements at the animal shelter, along with new vehicles for the police and fire departments.
Also on the agenda for Wednesday is a discussion of how the town should handle proposals to name streets, bridges and public buildings to memorialize individuals.
The council is also scheduled to discuss making its Public Transparency and Engagement Ad Hoc Sub-Committee a permanent part of town government.
North TV will carry the meeting and it will be available for viewing on the cable access channel during the week.
