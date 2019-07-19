NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council has voted to seek professional help in its search for a town manager.
The board voted 7-0 Thursday, with two councilors absent, to put out requests for quotes on how much it would cost for a search firm to aid the town in handling applications.
Council President Keith Lapointe said the requests could go public as soon as Tuesday.
Despite the unanimity of the vote, there was plenty of discussion and some disagreement over how to proceed.
Councilor Jo Ann Cathcart got the council to agree to an amendment asking for an itemized breakdown on how much each service provided by a search firm would cost rather than just one bottom line.
Councilor Julie Boyce said the search firm should be asked to come up with at least five finalists for town manager as opposed to the three to five originally proposed.
At the recommendation of Lapointe, the council chose to leave the provision vague with the firm recommending “a short list” of finalists.
Other councilors said the board will be working closely with the firm and will be able to help pick the finalists.
In an unrelated matter, the council voted to extend the life of the town charter transition committee that is helping the council and other officials make the switch to North Attleboro’s new form of government.
On July 1, representative town meeting and the board of selectmen went out of business, replaced by the council and a town manager.
Former Town Administrator Michael Gallagher has been serving as acting town manager.
Councilor Michael Lennox said he thought keeping the transition committee could be “extremely valuable” in advising his rules subcommittee, which is in the process of developing guidelines for how the council will operate.
Transition committee Chairman Mitch MacDonald said the committee is willing to keep serving if the council believes it will be helpful.
He suggested the council vote to keep the transition committee indefinitely, until it is no longer needed.
Boyce said she thought there should be a stated limit to the extension.
The council decided to keep the reappointment open until it was deemed the committee was no longer needed. Lapointe said the council could reconsider the move in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.