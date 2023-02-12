NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Town council members are expected to take a final vote Monday night on a request for $2 million to pay for a feasibility study for a new high school, but there is some opposition surfacing.
Council members two weeks ago unanimously voted to forward to the request to the finance committee.
Councilor Mark Gould at that time said he was in favor of doing a feasibility study but expressed concerns with the price tag.
Since then, Gould has posted on social media his intention to oppose the expenditure and is urging other residents with concerns and questions to turn out to Monday's meeting.
The session is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at town hall.
"While our high school needs updating, this must be done in a fiscally responsible manner and to blindly throw money at the problem is not the answer," Gould said.
The councilor said he wants to determine if the study expense "is necessary and reasonable."
"While I would like to move forward in the process to explore our options, without additional information, my vote on Monday will be NO," he said.
The high school building is 50 years old and could be renovated or replaced with an entirely new facility.
The feasibility study is required by the Massachusetts School Building Authority before the state would come through with any financial backing.
The state typically covers about half the costs of school construction, and that is expected to be the case with North Attleboro.
Superintendent John Antonucci told school committee members last week the costs of the feasibility study are expected to be wrapped up in any total reimbursement from the state.
Antonucci said costs for the study had been in the $1 million to $2 million-plus range but the $2 million figure was settled on as being realistic for North Attleboro.
Half the $2 million is proposed to come from a capital stabilization fund that has been expected to be used for such a purpose, and the other $1 million is anticipated to come from free cash, a main town reserve funded by surplus revenue.
Council President Justin Pare, who sits on the school board as a nonvoting member, has noted funds were set aside in the capital stabilization fund for the study.
"We're anxious to get it done and move forward," Antonucci told the school board of the study.
If the money for the feasibility study is supported, it would be transferred to the school building committee.
Also at Monday's meeting, Town Manager Michael Borg is expected to present a preliminary budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.