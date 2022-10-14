NORTH ATTLEBORO — Despite a thumbs down from its bylaw committee, the town council plans to give a proposal to allow alcohol sales on town property a full airing.
At the council meeting Wednesday night, President Justin Paré said there was “passion” on both sides of the issue and it deserved a “real good debate.”
The proposal by Town Manager Michael Borg would change a town bylaw that bans alcohol consumption on any public street or town property to allow an exception, with the approval of the manager and the town’s licensing board.
Borg has said that the change would allow vendors at certain events, such as the weekly farmers market on the common in front of town hall, to offer wine tastings, for example.
At a meeting earlier this month, however, the bylaw committee narrowly voted against the measure on safety and liability grounds following a presentation by police Capt. Jason Roy, who said the department opposed the idea.
Councilor Daniel Donovan, a member of the subcommittee, told council members that he felt that there was “some room for compromise.” But he added the police department was adamantly opposed to allowing alcohol at the annual downtown block party.
“That is anathema to everything we have done,” Roy told the bylaw committee in a video of the meeting shown on North TV.
“They didn’t leave any wiggle room,” Donovan said.
Councilor Andrea Slobogan, one of the organizers of this year’s party, held last month, said she supported the change.
“This isn’t saying this is free for anyone to grab ‘a 40’ and walk down the street,” she said, adding it only modifies a rule already in existence. She acknowledged some towns in the area did not allow the practice but others do.
“I would hate for North Attleboro to be the last one to do it,” she said.
Borg said the bylaw committee “had a good discussion” but added, “We are not advocating for open container on any particular town property.”
He said licenses would be approved only with proper safeguards, and while he took police concerns seriously, he would not want to have a system where “the police chief has a counter vote to that of the town manager.”
Paré said the issue should be placed on a future agenda so the council could “have a real good debate,” adding, “It seems everyone is coming at it from caring about the community.”
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com.
