NORTH ATTLEBORO — Despite a thumbs down from its bylaw committee, the town council plans to give a proposal to allow alcohol sales on town property a full airing.

At the council meeting Wednesday night, President Justin Paré said there was “passion” on both sides of the issue and it deserved a “real good debate.”

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com.

Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews