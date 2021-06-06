NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council will vote on appropriations to fund the annual budget at Monday’s hybrid meeting at 7 p.m.
Also on the agenda for the meeting will be an official thank you to retiring Police Chief John J. Reilly for his 33 years of service, the last decade as chief.
He will be succeeded by Detective Lt. Richard McQuade, whose appointment was confirmed last month by the council.
Councilors will also vote on a number of financial matters, including appropriations for the town’s $98.6 million budget for fiscal year 2022.
The council held its public hearing on the budget last month. The fiscal year begins in July.
Several personnel appointments are also on the agenda.
While the councilors will be meeting in the lower conference room at town hall, the public will not be admitted under the state’s pandemic rules. Information on how to participate online can be found on the town’s website, nattleboro.com.
