NORTH ATTLEBORO — Drivers may soon want to slow it down a notch when driving through downtown and some other crowded streets.
Town councilors are scheduled to vote Wednesday on a measure to set a 25 mph speed limit in thickly settled areas or business districts.
The council’s bylaw subcommittee voted last week to OK the town’s adoption of a state law that would reduce the top legal speed in designated areas.
The full council session begins at 7 p.m. at town hall. The meeting will be cablecast live on North TV’s Government Channel: Comcast channel 98 and Verizon channel 23.
Also on Wednesday night’s agenda will be discussion and a vote to create an ad hoc Sub-Committee for Public Engagement and Transparency, an outgrowth of last month’s open ended “brainstorming” session by the council, as well as a vote on town council priorities and goals.
The council’s evaluation of Town Manager Michael Borg will also be a topic.
