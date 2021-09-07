Downtown NA Economic Story

The North Attleboro Town Council is considering whether to reduce the speed limit in busy locations such as the downtown, left.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Drivers may soon want to slow it down a notch when driving through downtown and some other crowded streets.

Town councilors are scheduled to vote Wednesday on a measure to set a 25 mph speed limit in thickly settled areas or business districts.

The council’s bylaw subcommittee voted last week to OK the town’s adoption of a state law that would reduce the top legal speed in designated areas.

The full council session begins at 7 p.m. at town hall. The meeting will be cablecast live on North TV’s Government Channel: Comcast channel 98 and Verizon channel 23.

Also on Wednesday night’s agenda will be discussion and a vote to create an ad hoc Sub-Committee for Public Engagement and Transparency, an outgrowth of last month’s open ended “brainstorming” session by the council, as well as a vote on town council priorities and goals.

The council’s evaluation of Town Manager Michael Borg will also be a topic.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.