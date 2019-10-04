NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council wants more North Attleboro residents to help with its search for a town manager.
Council President Keith Lapointe said a few people have volunteered to help with the search, but he wants more.
The volunteers will work with a consulting firm, Paradigm Associates, to screen applications and resumes, interview applicants and recommend five finalists for consideration by the town council.
Lapointe said the work of the volunteer screening committee will likely take about four weeks and information about the applicants must remain confidential.
He said letters of interest from potential volunteers should be emailed to him at klapointe@nattleboro.com.
The town manager position was created by a charter adopted by voters last spring.
The position will have more authority than the town administrator post it replaces, with the power to hire and fire and supervise town departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.