NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 on a proposal to adopt a new building code that would require future homes to be more energy efficient.
The so-called “stretch code” has been adopted by most cities and towns in Massachusetts as a step toward joining the state’s Green Communities program.
The program gives towns large grants to install energy-efficient heating units, new windows, LED lighting and other measures that reduce fuel consumption.
Plainville just received a $250,000 grant from the program and had previously gotten $144,000. The money has been used to make improvements to the schools in Plainville.
After meeting with the town council on the matter, North Attleboro Planning Board Chairwoman Marie Clarner said the stretch code is flexible so a builder can choose how to make a new home or business more efficient.
For instance, if a home builder wants to put in lots of picture windows, he or she can take other steps to make up for the lost energy, she said.
Town Manager Michael Gallagher said he would make sure all the relevant department heads will attend the hearing to answer questions about their area of expertise.
Councilors said they have lots of questions and would submit some in advance.
Councilor John Simmon said it should be made clear that the new code would apply mostly to new construction, not existing buildings.
He said he has been getting that question from the public.
Gallagher said it could also apply to existing buildings if there was substantial renovations and Councilor Julie Boyce said she would like a definition of what makes renovations substantial to make it more clear.
Councilors also had questions about the overall program beyond the building code.
Gallagher explained that the town would have to come up with a five-year plan to improve energy efficiency by 20 percent in its municipal buildings and schools. The grants would pay for the changes.
Boyce asked if the town would have to repay the grants if it failed to meet the 20 percent figure. Gallagher and Clarner said they would find out.
