NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council members will get their first official look at a plan to streamline local services when they meet virtually Monday night.
Town Manager Michael Borg has been meeting with department heads over the past few months, he has told council members, with a goal of increasing efficiency in town operations
At the council’s last meeting on Nov. 23, Borg told members he would have some plans to present at their next session.
A discussion on “reorganization of various functions and departments within the town,” is on the agenda for Monday.
Borg has said that some departments with similar or related functions — such as solid waste and public works — could be combined or the town’s animal control officer could be placed under the police department.
Other items on Monday’s agenda include a request to supplement the budget of the Richards Memorial Library.
The money would come from the so-called “free cash” account, surplus funds from the previous budget year. The library had an approved budget of $609,000 this year, down from $677,000 the year before.
Monday’s meeting will also mark the official welcome — and first speech — of the council’s newest member, Andrew Shanahan.
He was appointed to fill the seat of Adam Scanlon who resigned last month following his election as state representative for the 14th Bristol District, which includes North Attleboro and parts of Attleboro and Mansfield.
Information on participating in the virtual meeting is available on the town’s website, nattleboro.com. It will also be broadcast on local cable access, North TV.
