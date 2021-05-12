NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors have unanimously approved a veteran police detective and local native as North Attleboro’s next police chief.
Detective Lt. Richard McQuade will officially take over for retiring Chief John Reilly next month.
Town Manager Michael Borg selected McQuade, 48, from a field of 24 candidates from around the country. The field included local officers as well as chiefs and ex-chiefs from other jurisdictions, he said.
“It was no easy undertaking,” Borg told Monday night’s hybrid council meeing, but he said there was no doubt McQuade was the best candidate for the job.
His nomination was approved 7-0.
McQuade told the councilors he grew up in town and graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1991. After receiving a criminal justice degree from Bridgewater State College, he joined the town’s police department as a dispatcher in 1998 and became a patrolman a year later.
McQuade said that Reilly has taught him the importance of budgeting and planning and of putting the right person in the right job.
“Don’t have people swing at pitches they can’t hit,” McQuade said.
He also said the chief taught him the importance of keeping up morale by taking an interest in the staff.
Questioned by Councilor Julie Prescott, McQuade said he’s open to the idea of civilian oversight of the police.
“I keep an open mind on anything. In this day and age, where we have police reform, it’s something that has to be discussed,” McQuade said.
The incoming chief also said he was a supporter of the use of body cameras for officers — something that is provided for in the town’s upcoming capital expense budget — as a way of settling disputes.
However, he added, he would like to see the state adopt standards for their use.
McQuade told he councilors he backs the use of a school resource officer at the high school and the current policy of background checks for firearm IDs.
He won praise from council President Keith Lapointe for his demeanor during last summer’s Black Lives Matter demonstrations by local students.
“I was just really impressed at seeing you controlling the situation,” Lapointe said.
Reilly will officially retire June 16 and McQuade will be sworn in June 17.
