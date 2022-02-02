NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors have unanimously backed plans for a revised and updated website along with other measures the town manager says will help “chart the future” of the community.
At their meeting Monday night, councilors approved Town Manager Michael Borg’s request for transfers from the town’s free cash account totaling $470,000 for the projects. The transfers had earlier been endorsed by the council’s finance subcommittee.
Finance committee chair JoAnn Cathcart said many people had called the town’s current website, www.nattleboro.com, “difficult and not user friendly.”
Borg said the new website, which he described as “a complete tear-down and rebuild of how we respond to the public,” will cost about double the current $4,000 price tag to run.
The cost of the overhaul by CivicPlus, a Kansas-based web development company, will include the price of the first year of hosting. The total cost will be $51,000. Borg’s request was $60,000 to cover unforeseen expenses. “There are some capacity issues we have to address,” Borg said.
The new site will allow the town to do more of its business online, Borg said, including such things as permit applications. Borg hopes to have the site up by July.
Councilors also OK’d $110,000 for the planning department that will pay for consultants to design a mixed use zoning law, a design guideline and streetscape plan and a land inventory.
Mixed use zoning would help property owners on Route 1, including Emerald Square, Borg said. “There is some interest in turning the Sears (which closed last year) into a housing complex...Current zoning does not support this,” he said.
“This is a vote about the future,” Borg said, and the projects will be used in conjunction with the revised master plan to help determine how the town grows in the coming years.
The largest transfer, $300,000, will enable the board of assessors to hire a firm to conduct a “measures and list” of all the town’s taxable properties.
This would be separate from the regular inspections that are intended to determine fair market value of residential and business properties. It would not be to raise revenue, Borg said, as the amount the town can raise is fixed by law. But some assessments may rise while others could go down.
This hasn’t been done for 30 or 40 years, Borg said, and the measure will “assure residents they can have confidence that the assessed value is accurate.”
Borg said all the measures will help brand the town and make it easier to do business there.