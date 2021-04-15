NORTH ATTLEBORO — Officials will be delving into the details of a $98.6 million operating budget for the coming year over the next few weeks.
The figure, detailed in a lengthy presentation by Town Manager Michael Borg at this week’s hybrid town council meeting, represents an increase of just over $3 million, or 3.14 percent, over this year.
The budget documents and the manager’s presentation are available on the town’s website, nattleboro.com.
Borg said that while the town is still facing challenges when it comes to state aid and rising health and insurance costs, the town “in a great position. We are coming out of COVID better than expected.”
Borg also outlined an ambitious program of capital projects — major purchases and improvement projects that would cost just over $60 million over the course of five years.
He said the Standard & Poors credit rating service has given the town a AA positive outlook rating, allowing it to borrow money for capital projects “at historically low rates.”
The town has lifted the spending and hiring freezes it imposed during the height of the pandemic last year and has been able to fill some open positions, including hiring six firefighters. And it has “found additional support for the school department,” that would allow it to meet its goals.
The school committee had proposed an 8 percent budget hike, Borg said, but “you will see 5 percent.” The school budget is just under $49 million, which represents 49.5 percent of the budget total.
Borg pointed to an uptick in new growth and higher property values but also said that the state of Emerald Square, often cited as the town’s largest taxpayer, “is on everybody’s mind.”
The Route 1 mall is in court-ordered receivership and while there’s been an increase in occupancy, the closing of Sears, one of the site’s anchor stores, has been a blow. Borg said the town is working closely with Emerald Square’s managers as they seek a buyer for the property.
“We are asking for a seat at the table,” he said.
Also unknown, Borg said, is the full impact of federal funding, including recently passed legislation and future monies from a proposed infrastructure plan.
He said U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, had asked the town for regional projects that could be helped by federal funding. Borg said the town responded with several suggestions, including $5 million to renovate the former Allen Avenue School as a site for a regional food bank.
Another concern is what Borg called the rising cost of doing business with the state, as aid has not kept pace with assessments. He said the town is working with its representatives at the Statehouse to address that issue.
The town council’s finance subcommittee has begun going through the budget.
“We will be doing a deep dive into every department,” Jusin Paré, chairman of the committee, told the council.
The council will hold a public hearing on the budget in May in preparation for a final vote in June. Fiscal year 2022 starts in July.
