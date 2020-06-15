NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors opened their meeting with sometimes emotional tributes to the Black Lives Matter movement and local reaction to it.
Darius Gregory, the council’s only black member and one of the few black elected officials in the area, told last week’s virtual council meeting that when people asked him what they could do, his answer was “one word, ‘something.’”
“That does not have to be vocal,” he added. It might just be “a reflection on our own hidden bias and making a stand to be anti-racist.”
Speaking just after the council had begun its online meeting with its customary recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, Gregory said, “Then we can all relish that notion of one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Several other members of the council echoed those sentiments. Member Adam Scanlon told the meeting he was “enlightened by the support the movement is getting.” Michael Lennox said the goal was “to treat each other with common decency.”
Scanlon, a Democrat, and Lennox, a Republican, are both declared candidates for the state House of Representatives, seeking to replace retiring state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro.
Member Julie Boyce noted that she and her family had taken part in the candlelight vigil organized by local clergy the previous Monday night.
“I support Black Lives Matter,” she said. “We need to end racism and find sympathy and love.”
Last week, the town placed a statement on its website deploring the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Video of the incident touched off protests across the country and around the world.
The North Attleboro statement read, in part:
“While it is clear that the officers involved in this incident failed to protect a life they are charged to safeguard, we want our community to know that our officers and our Town leadership are unconditionally committed to the safety and well-being of every person in North Attleboro...
“North Attleboro is an open, safe, and welcoming community that believes fundamentally in inclusion and that our diversity makes us stronger.”
The full statement is at nattleboro.com/home/news/statement-on-george-floyd-and-racism.
Keith Lapointe, council president, added that he had “been nothing but impressed by the men and women in blue in our town,” and that the leadership in law enforcement “takes these things really seriously.”
Lapointe said that Jocelyn Jackson, the North Attleboro High School student who was one of the organizers of this month’s Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of Community School, was to meet with town officials “so we can put together something everyone can know about in advance.”
