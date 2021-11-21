NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town council will be taking up several spending proposals for local surplus funds and federal aid at its regular meeting Monday.
They include a “buy local” program to help businesses in town, repairs to the former Allen Avenue School as a social services hub and money to repair Richards Memorial Library’s roof.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the lower level meeting room at town hall. It will be broadcast on North TV.
The proposals, offered by Town Manager Michael Borg two weeks ago, have gone before the council’s finance subcommittee for review.
The “buy local plan” would use about $25,000 in federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act to provide vouchers to individuals who spend at a certain level in local stores and businesses. They could use the vouchers at participating businesses, which could then redeem them for cash.
Pending the distribution of more federal relief money from Bristol County, Borg also proposed doing repairs at the former Allen Avenue School for use as a regional food bank as well as a center for senior citizens and veterans.
Borg is also proposing using $1.2 million in town free cash funding for repairs at the library and $1 million for work on the town’s athletic fields.
The town would also use $18,500 to repair the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. That money is left over from a project to install new lights at the town hall parking lot.
Councilors will also receive a report on Liberty Utilities, which has spent much of the last year on a $14 million cleanup project on the nine-acre site of the town’s old coal gas plant off Mount Hope Street and Commonwealth Avenue.
