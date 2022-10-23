North Attleboro golf range kelley boulevard
The golf range located at 582 Kelley Blvd. in North Attleboro.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle/

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council members will take up the issue of a “smart growth” zoning district for an area of Kelley Boulevard that could allow a large, mixed-used housing complex on the land near the Plainville town line.

Marcus Partners of Boston is considering a 300–unit complex that would include affordable units under the state’s 40R law — so-called smart zoning. The land was formerly an airport and now hosts the driving range and play area called Stix Fun Center.

