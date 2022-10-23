NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council members will take up the issue of a “smart growth” zoning district for an area of Kelley Boulevard that could allow a large, mixed-used housing complex on the land near the Plainville town line.
Marcus Partners of Boston is considering a 300–unit complex that would include affordable units under the state’s 40R law — so-called smart zoning. The land was formerly an airport and now hosts the driving range and play area called Stix Fun Center.
A 40R district encourages housing with a focus on mixed land use, preservation of open space and accessibility to transportation. North Attleboro would qualify for the accessibility criterion thanks to its proximity to MBTA commuter rail stations in Attleboro and Mansfield.
The council’s regular meeting is set for 7 p.m., Monday at town hall and will be shown on North TV cable channel. The council’s rules subcommittee will meet at 6 pm. prior to the full council session.
Marcus Partners brought the proposal before town officials in April and it has since been the topic of public hearings at which potential neighbors raised concerns about traffic on already crowded Kelley Boulevard (Route 152) as well as the impact of so many apartments on the town’s school system and infrastructure.
Town officials have been consulting with their counterparts in Plainville about the project.
Also on the council agenda will be discussion of a proposal to change the town’s rules on consuming alcoholic beverages on town property.
Town Manager Michael Borg has proposed allowing sale of alcohol at certain events, with prior approval of officials. The council’s bylaw subcommittee voted against the change after receiving a report that the police department objected.
Council President Justin Pare said at the last council session that the issue deserved a full hearing.
Councilors will also hear subcommittee reports on proposals from the planning board to limit new mobile home parks and self-storage facilities in town as well as one on a proposed formal process for renaming roads, bridges and town buildings.
A closed-door, executive session is also scheduled for discussion of labor negotiations.
