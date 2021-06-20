NORTH ATTLEBORO — A committee that’s been studying the town’s two-year old charter will present a report at Monday’s town council meeting.
The charter review committee is scheduled to present a one-year report on the town’s basic law which did away with the board of selectmen and representative town meeting and replaced it with a council and town manager.
Monday’s regular meeting will be held in open session in the lower level council room in town hall at 7 p.m. It’s only the second time the board has met in a completely public forum since the state imposed its pandemic rules more than a year ago. The board met either remotely or in hybrid fashion for the past 16 months. A special meeting was held in open session last week.
Monday’s agenda does not contain a provision for online participation, but the meeting will be cablecast on North TV.
It will also be the final regular meeting for council president Keith Lapointe and member Michael Lennox. Neither sought re-election in the fall and their terms of office expire June 30.
The term of council member Julie Boyce also expires at the end of the month.
Michael Pare, the council vice president, will begin his term as president of the council next month as the top vote-getter in April’s town election.
Joining the board next month will be Andrea Slobogan, who placed third in the balloting, and Mark Gould, who placed ninth. Returning to town government will be Patrick Reynolds, a former member of the board of selectmen under the town’s former system of government, who placed fourth in the election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.