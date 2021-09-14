NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town council members are putting a premium on transparency in local government, but they are concerned not enough residents are getting the message.
Councilors decided at their meeting last week that an ad hoc committee will tackle the task of “public engagement and transparency” and try to come up with a list of things the town can do to improve those efforts.
The committee is partly an outgrowth of the council’s hour-long “brainstorming” session last month where members expressed concerns that not enough residents were aware of things going on in town, despite information on the town’s official website and its social media pages.
While Town Manager Michael Borg said at the meeting that the town was getting better at social media, Councilor John Simmons noted that not everyone subscribes to the local newspapers or local cable television.
“People are always asking me if this or that is open,” he said. “Our job is to make sure we address the growth of different means of communications with our citizens.”
Simmons, along with freshmen council members Andrea Slobogan and Mark Gould, will take up the job of the ad hoc committee.
All three volunteered for the task.
Their job is to come up with “one to five things the town can do to improve,” council President Justin Paré said.
