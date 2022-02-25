NORTH ATTLEBORO — Town councilors will review goals they set for themselves last year when they hold their regular meeting Monday.
A working session review of the goals is the main item on the agenda for the 7 p.m. meeting at town hall, which will be available for viewing on North TV and on the town’s Facebook page.
The goals, outlined at a meeting last summer, include developing and sustaining economic growth, improving infrastructure and the downtown, supporting public safety and human rights, transparency in government and clear and open communication.
The council is also scheduled to recognize the achievement of Joshua Aaron Shockley as a new Eagle Scout.
Councilors will go into closed session for an update on contract negotiations, according to the agenda published on nattleboro.com.