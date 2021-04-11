NORTH ATTLEBORO — Monday’s town council meeting will feature the final budget submissions of all town departments for review.
A draft preliminary budget of $99.5 million for fiscal year 2022, which begins in July, presented to the town council in February and required under the town charter, showed an increase of $3.9 million dollars over the current year.
Town Manager Michael Borg told councilors at the meeting in February that, compared to estimated town revenues of $98.3 million, it’s a difference of $1.2 million.
The town’s current operating budget is just under $95.7 million.
Borg is due present a balanced budget to the council on Monday.
It’s one more step in the town’s budget process. There will be a public hearing in May, with a council vote on the budget set for June 14.
Also on Monday’s agenda are a public hearing on the revision of the town’s bylaws to bring them in line with the charter and approval of funding for a contract between the town and the local firefighters union.
Monday’s meeting will be held in the town hall conference room, but, under pandemic rules, the public will not be admitted.
Instructions on how to participate in the session can be found on the town’s website, nattleboro.com.
