NORTH ATTLEBORO — Terry and Scott Smith have a friend who was hunkered down and petrified as a tornado passed through the area last Friday.
But the tornado didn’t hit them until they arrived home Saturday night after spending nine days on vacation in London.
“I was amazed. Tornadoes happen in the Midwest. We’re not used to tornadoes around here,” Scott Smith, 64, said Monday.
The tornado struck their Deer Hallow Road off Mendon Road, felling about a half-dozen trees. A pine tree limb hit their shed, knocking down a gutter and fascia and damaging the roof, he said.
Patio furniture was also smashed, and the gutter on the home was damaged.
The street is in the area off Mendon Road between Huntsbridge Road and Monticello Drive, where weather and fire officials say the twister touched down.
The couple’s son, Eric, 39, called them in London Friday to tell them about the tornado.
He said he was waiting for an insurance adjuster to determine the dollar amount of the damage.
On Cranberry Road in Lindsey Acres, Kathleen Wells said in an email that a large tree fell and hit their house directly between the bedrooms of her two teens.
“Thankfully, no one hurt. Some damage, but it could have been much worse,” she said.
The tornado that hit the area was rated at an EF-1 with an estimated wind speed of between 80 mph to 90 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.