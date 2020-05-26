NORTH ATTLEBORO -- An apartment fire in a triple-decker on Cross Street early Tuesday morning displaced the couple who lived there and caused about $50,000 damage, an official said.
The fire was reported about 12:35 a.m. on the second floor of the apartment house at 15 Cross St., Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
A woman suffered smoke inhalation and was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment, but the injury was not life-threatening, Coleman said.
The woman and man were outside cleaning up after cooking earlier in the evening when the woman went inside and discovered smoke in the apartment before the smoke detectors went off, he said.
The fire chief said it was fortunate the woman discovered the fire when she did and reported it immediately because it enabled firefighters to limit the damage.
The triple-decker, built before modern building codes, had a "balloon-frame," which allows fire to spread inside the walls to the roof, he said.
"The fire, had it not been discovered, could have spread into the wall and up into the attic," Coleman said.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke and the glow of fire from the second-floor bedroom and put the blaze out in about 10 minutes, Coleman said.
Fire damage was limited to the floor and wall around a power strip, which is believed to be the cause of the blaze, Coleman said.
The other two floors in the building were vacant.
There was smoke damage throughout the second and third floor apartments, Coleman said.
The damage was estimated at $50,000.
The couple is staying with family, he said.
Firefighters remained on the scene for about three hours checking to see if it spread to other areas of the building and to investigate the cause, Coleman said.
Local firefighters were assisted by fire crews from Cumberland, Plainville, Attleboro and Foxboro.
The department's two ambulances were on emergency calls at the time. One responded from Sturdy to take the woman to the hospital, Coleman said.
