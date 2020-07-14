NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local couple is facing child abuse and neglect charges after one of their children suffered two bone fractures and was “severely malnourished,” authorities said.
Cailtin A. Willette, 27, and her boyfriend, Shane Butler, 29, both of 54 Avery St., Apt. 1, in North Attleboro, deny the charges, their lawyers said Tuesday.
Willette is free on $5,000 cash bail, posted following her arraignment last Wednesday by Zoom conference in Attleboro District Court.
Butler is being held on $10,000 cash bail and is currently on federal probation for drug conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to court records.
The couple pleaded innocent to three counts of permitting substantial injury to a child.
They were arrested Tuesday of last week on a warrant obtained after an investigation by Detective Daniel Arrighi.
Court records indicate the alleged crimes occurred from Jan. 20 to the time of their arrest.
The police report filed in the case was impounded at the request of the prosecution. No information on the sex or age of the child or other details were released.
However, in her bail decision, Judge Michele Armour wrote the child suffered bruises, two fractures and was “severely malnourished” and that a pediatrician spoke to Willette about providing care to the child and she “failed to do so.”
Willette’s lawyer, Neal Steingold of Providence, declined to comment on specific allegations. He said his client lives with her boyfriend and another child.
“We are conducting an investigation to try to determine the cause of the injuries. She denies the allegations,” Steingold said.
The lawyer for Butler, Joshua Werner of Easton, said, “Mr. Butler flatly denies the allegations.”
A spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return a call from The Sun Chronicle.
Butler is on probation after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court last year to charges of drug conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to court records.
He was placed in a deferred sentencing program with orders that he obtain substance abuse and mental health treatment among other conditions.
Butler would avoid prison if he completes the program, according to court records. Prosecutors had asked for a four-year prison term.
Under the bail conditions in the alleged child abuse case, the defendants are to stay away from their two children and have no contact with minor children.
Their case was continued to Aug. 6 for a pretrial hearing. No trial date has been set.
