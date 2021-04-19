NORTH ATTLEBORO — A federal judge sentenced a local couple Monday to six months of home confinement for their role in a large-scale steroid distribution ring.
Alison Shepard Esser, 41, and her fiancé, James McLaughlin, 34, were also placed on probation for two years during their appearance in U.S. District Court in Providence.
Sentencing for a third co-defendant, Mason A. Nieves, 28, of Providence, was postponed because he was arrested on drug and weapons charges about a week after pleading guilty in the steroid case.
All three defendants admitted in February to working as delivery people for David Esser, the ring leader and Shepard Esser’s ex-husband. They mailed thousands of packages of illegal steroids to customers all over the country, a prosecutor said.
The steroids were labeled as manufactured in the United States but were actually mailed from China in raw form and converted into liquid or pill form for sale, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gerard Sullivan said.
The couple’s sentence was jointly recommended by lawyers for both sides to Chief Judge John McConnell Jr., based on the defendants’ lack of criminal history and willingness to admit to their roles in the illicit scheme.
“If David Esser is the Amazon of steroids these two were the FedEx drivers,” Sullivan said of Shepard Esser and McLaughlin.
David Esser pleaded guilty last month after his co-defendants admitted to a conspiracy charge and agreed to cooperate with the government.
He is being held without bail in federal custody and faces up to 11 years in prison. David Esser is scheduled to be sentenced June 7.
Authorities say he made at least a half-million dollars in addition to buying real estate and high-end cars.
During separate video hearings, Shepard Esser and McLaughlin apologized for their conduct.
“I’m ashamed and embarrassed. Given the chance to go back and do things differently I would,” Shepard Esser told the judge when he asked if she had anything to say.
Sullivan and Shepard Esser’s lawyer, Timothy Morgan of Warwick, said she was financially and emotionally taken advantage of by David Esser, whom she knew since she was 15.
When he was given the opportunity to speak, McLaughlin said, “It’s been a very bad experience and I will never do it again.”
The couple will have to wear monitoring bracelets and can only leave their home for work, education, medical and legal reasons.
Although he accepted the sentencing recommendation, the judge told the couple they could have been given up to two years in prison based on advisory sentencing guidelines.
Both worked while they were involved with David Esser but were lured by the chance to make “easy money,” Sullivan said, adding that they mailed packages of steroids for two years before their arrests last year.
The couple were aware of the size of David Esser’s illegal steroid operation and had been to his stash house, according to the prosecutor.
Sullivan said thousands of steroids were sent to various customers and that 60,000 dosages were seized the day authorities arrested the participants.
The judge wished the couple, who have a special needs son, well after sentencing them. He quoted lawyer and civil rights activist Bryan Stevenson, author of a memoir titled “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.”
“All of us are better than the worst things we’ve done,” McConnell said.
The sentencing hearing for Nieves was postponed because he was busted Feb. 9 by Rhode Island State Police and federal agents, a week after pleading guilty in the steroid case and while free on bond.
After executing a court-ordered search warrant, authorities say they seized 10 ounces of suspected fentanyl, about three quarters of an ounce of alleged cocaine and a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, according to court records.
Nieves now faces federal charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking operation, being a felon in possession of a firearm and crimes committed while out on bond.
He is being held without bail at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls.
No date was immediately scheduled for a new sentencing date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.