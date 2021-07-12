NORTH ATTLEBORO
Tina Larson wants to bring her little girl home.
And if it takes a yard sale to do it, she’s ready.
The Larsons hope to adopt the child they bonded with as foster parents, but they face some obstacles.
“We just miss her terribly and we want her to come home,” Tina Larson says.
The couple don’t have biological children. “That’s why we wanted to be foster parents, so we could have a family,” she said.
Larson, 42, and her husband Tony, 41, fostered the child — who can be identified only by the initial “E” — from the time she was 6 months old in 2017.
Just a month shy of her fourth birthday, the state Department of Children and Families reunited the girl with her biological mother.
As Larson noted, that’s part of the state agency’s mandate.
“They were giving her mother a second chance,” she said.
It was, Larson said, “heartbreaking” to say goodbye to the child they had parented for 3 1/2 years, but they followed the rules. Now those rules have complicated their effort to adopt E as their own.
Sadly, the reunion with her biological parent did not work out, Larson said. In March, the little girl was returned to the foster care system.
The Larsons have fostered three other children but are no longer part of the system. If they were, adopting E would be easier. But now they have to go through the Family Court system, an expensive process. Their adoption effort has the support of the girl’s biological mother.
“She’s on board with this. She wants to be involved in her life,” Tina Larson said.
Larson, who does medical billing, and her husband, who works in the production department of Bliss Brothers Dairy in Attleboro, have set up a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/49b22c1b and hope to raise $5,250 for their cause.
Along with her sister-in-law, they have planned a yard sale on Reed Street for Aug. 1, the anniversary of the day the girl was placed with the Larsons. The sale will include donated items.
“We have family and friends who love this little girl like our own,” Tina said.
“We’ll have paintings, toys and craft items,” she said.
There will also be baked goods and other items.
“The community has come together in an amazing way,” Larson said.
Anyone who wants to help can email Larson at Fostermom3235@gmail.com.
