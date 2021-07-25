NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A couple who hoping to adopt the foster child they raised from infancy are holding a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at 118 Reed St. to raise funds for legal expenses.
Tina Larson, 42, and her husband Tory, 41, began fostering the child, “E,” in 2017, when she was 6 months old.
Just a month shy of her fourth birthday, the state Department of Children and Families reunited the girl with her biological mother. The reunion did not work out, however, and the girl was placed back in the foster system.
According to Larson, now that they are no longer foster parents they have to go through Family Court to pursue a private adoption, a lengthy and potentially expensive procedure.
Tina Larson, who does medical billing, and her husband, who works in the production department of Bliss Brothers Dairy in Attleboro, have set up a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/49b22c1b and hope to raise $5,250 for their cause.
The Aug. 1 yard sale will fall on the anniversary of the day the girl was placed with the Larsons. The sale will include donated items, crafts and baked goods.
