Sammi Robertson and her son Bailey of North Attleboro. (submitted)

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local couple who have led fundraising efforts for children with autism will be honored by the League School of Greater Boston next month.

Doug and Sammi Robertson will receive the school’s Vetstein Award, named after the school’s founder, Dr. Arnold Vetstein, at the school’s annual Night of Champions Dinner Sept. 15 in Norwood.

