NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local couple who have led fundraising efforts for children with autism will be honored by the League School of Greater Boston next month.
Doug and Sammi Robertson will receive the school’s Vetstein Award, named after the school’s founder, Dr. Arnold Vetstein, at the school’s annual Night of Champions Dinner Sept. 15 in Norwood.
The Robertsons started Bailey’s Team for Autism, named for their son, as a way to raise funds and awareness to support people on the autism spectrum and their families.
Since 2001, Bailey’s Team has contributed over $1.2 million to organizations dedicated to helping those with autism, including the League School.
According to Sammi Robertson's biography on the school’s website, her son was diagnosed with autism in 2001, just before his second birthday. Shortly thereafter, she became an active supporter of the National Alliance for Autism Research.
As a volunteer, she raised awareness about autism throughout Southern New England and chaired the Southern New England Walk for Autism Research held in Providence. As NAAR merged with and became a part of Autism Speaks, she later became a member of the board of directors for Autism Speaks' New England chapter.
In 2008, Sammi created her own nonprofit organization, Bailey’s Team for Autism, through annual campaigns, a charity golf tournament and many other fundraising events.
She lives in North Attleboro with her husband and Bailey, now 22, and their other children, Rachel, 25, and Spencer, 21. And she is stepmom to Lindsay.
Former Sun Chronicle editor Mike Kirby profiled the couple in a 2018 column. In it he quoted Sammi as saying, “I think it probably would have been unimaginable” when asked about crossing the seven-figure fundraising mark. “But having worked with such a generous community, I must say our patrons have stuck with us from the beginning and it soon became inevitable,” she said.
Kirby noted the funds raised have gone to 27 organizations and programs -- including such local groups as the Hockomock Area YMCA’s Integration Initiative, the Arc of Bristol County and the Kennedy-Donovan Center -- all vetted by what Sammi Robertson calls her “wonderful” board of directors.
