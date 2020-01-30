ATTLEBORO — A North Attleboro man involved in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Route 1 mobile home park where he lives pleaded innocent Thursday to drunken driving and other charges.
Michael J. Famolle, 71, of Waters Edge Estates, was arrested about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday after he collided with a pickup truck on Route 1 as he was driving out of the park, police said.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
Police say Famolle registered 1 ½ times the legal limit for intoxication on a breath-alcohol test.
He faces a second drunken driving offense and two related charges. He is due back in Attleboro District Court at the end of February.
